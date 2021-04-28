Another Samsung Galaxy device is getting an update. It’s not a smartphone but a tablet–last year’s flagship tablet–the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. While anticipating for the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, here is the South Korean tech improving on the current model out in the market. The Tab S7 series is ready to receive the latest April 2021 security patch. Not many phones or tablets get the current security patch as part of the software update but Samsung made sure the tablet gets the latest.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ are ready to receive the April 2021 security patch. It’s only one of the good news but the update also brings new features and enhancements.

Improved productivity can be expected from the update. More changes and new features are also ready for the Samsung DeX and camera. Note that both the cellular and WiFi-only models of the Galaxy Tab S7 series will received the update in the UK, Europe, and Asia. No word for North America yet but it should be ready anytime soon.

As with most Samsung software updates, this one offers better usability for external input devices (mouse or keyboard), pressure sensitivity recognition of the S Pen, background effects for video calls, DeX mode screen recording, and multi-window feature. Of course, stability improvements and bug fixes are part of the new build.

Specific to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series, the update will add High-Key mono and Low-Key mono effect to the portrait mode feature of the camera. The main camera system will also get video filters: Filtered videos and Highlight videos. You can also begin recording videos with the selfie camera using a simple palm gesture.

If you plan on download and installing the update, make sure you have over 700MB of free memory. Connect to a reliable WiFi network for a seamless connectivity and installation. Feel free to check manually: Settings> Software update> Download and install.