Samsung has just announced a new Android tablet. As we’ve been mentioning the past few months, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is for real. It’s the final product name and it’s also arriving together with the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab portfolio is expanding and the two are the latest addition. Of the two, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the better choice as it allows premium entertainment, creativity, and productivity. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a more affordable choice which may be ideal for those looking for new tablets.

No need to guess the specs and features as Samsung has officially announced the tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is basically a newer version of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. It has the same 12.4-inch screen with in-box S-Pen. It’s the tablet for entertainment, multi-tasking and creativity that won’t break your wallet.

The tablet boasts a 12.4-inch TFT display with 2560 x 1600 WQXGA resolution with ultra-thin 8.9mm bezels. There is a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear camera with autofocus. It runs on either 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Memory is expandable up to 1TB courtesy of a microSD card slot.

The device runs on an octa-core processor and a 10900mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging. It also runs on Android 11 OS. It can be assumed it can still be updated to Android 12 once ready.

Samsung said the tablet can offer enhanced multi-tasking and productivity, thanks to the follow features: all-new Samsung Notes, Multi-Active Window, Samsung DeX, Book Cover Keyboard, and Second Screen. You can get creative with special apps like Noteshelf, Canva, and Clip Studio Paint. The entertainment experience can be made better with the Samsung TV Plus, YouTube Premium, and the dual stereo speakes sound by Dolby Atmos and AKG. Available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Green.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a smaller tablet with an 8.7-inch display. It comes with a durable metal cover, slim bezels, and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos. It has a 64GB built-in storage that is also expandable with a microSD card up to 1TB. Its features are basically the same as the Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition.

The battery supports 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. Choose between the Silver or Gray Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. This one is the more affordable model between the two.