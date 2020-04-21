Lately, Samsung has been on a tablet releasing spree, first revealing the budget mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) and recently announcing the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Things are not stopping there for the South Korean electronics giant, it is supposedly going to reveal the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus sometime in July or August this year. Probably at the same time or even before the release of flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 handsets. The names could still be Galaxy Tab S20 and Tab S20 Plus to keep in sync with the premium S20 series smartphones.

Galaxy Tab S7 will come in two screen variants, 11-inch and 12.9-inch which will be pitted against the iPad Pro. There is also going to be S Pen stylus support which will make the tablet an appealing proposition for people wanting a large screen device. The stylus is a given surety as the S6 Lite also comes with one at a price point of $350.

Samsung is rumored to be releasing Wi-Fi only and LTE-enabled versions of Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Still, there could be a third version having 5G support which won’t surprise us. Also, GalaxyClub vaguely confirms that the tablet could see a European release for now. Having said that, a US release cannot be ruled out.

At this point in time, there are no details on the other specifications or the pricing, but the tab will make things competitive for Apple that caters to a certain premium segment of the market. Right now things are a bit hazy about the tablet, but we can expect more details coming in the following months.