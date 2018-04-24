Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S9 will have to accept the fact that some people will get a variant powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset and some will get one powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845. This is just the way Samsung does business these days. Most international variants will probably get an Exynos variant, but people in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, and even some in Latin America, will get the Snapdragon variant.

Is this really such a big deal? Well, for most users, it won’t be. But for power users and people who like to analyze what’s happening under the hood, we already know that there are stark differences in the performance between the Exynos and Snapdragon variants. According to UK-based company GraphicsFuzz, there might even be an issue with the graphics driver of the Snapdragon variant that can trigger a whole system reboot.

GraphicsFuzz is an outfit that tests GPU reliability in mobile devices. They’ve done this before, and were awarded Google’s bug bounty for an issue in the Galaxy S6. Now they’re saying that there is an error in the Adreno 630’s graphics driver that allows them to trigger a whole-phone reboot via a valid WebGL Internet page when browsing with the stock Samsung Internet browser.

Hopefully, Qualcomm can act on this issue as soon as possible and provide a patched driver to Samsung soon. In reality, it could take some time before this issue is fixed and an update rolls out to the affected devices. In the mean time, expect Samsung to push out an update that might temporarily fix the Samsung Internet web browser issue and at the very least prevent it from being exploited.

SOURCE: XDA