It’s here! It’s finally here. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has officially launched. As promised, the new premium smartphone is available for those who want the latest specs and features at a more affordable price. The phone has rolled out a month before Samsung releases the next flagship Galaxy S series. In an official press release, the South Korean tech giant introduced the Fan Edition after being cancelled , delayed, and postponed. It’s practically the same phone with the same premium processor used on the Galaxy S21 series.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is perfect for those who’ve been planning to get a new premium phone but can’t wait for the Galaxy S22. The FE model is just right but still powerful with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate in Game Mde, and a 6.41-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Other markets will receive the Exynos 2100 model.

When it comes to the imaging department, the phone boasts Samsun’s industry-leading camera technology. There is a 32MP Selfie Camera with F2.2 and 81˚ FOV, Dual Recording, and AI Face Restoration. The rear camera system includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide + 12MP Wide Camera with Dual Pixel AF and OIS + 8MP Telephoto Camera with 30x Space Zoom. The Night Mode setting has been improved from what was in the premium FE model.

There is a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. It can be charged to 50% within 30 minutes. There will be 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB memory. That should be enough as there is no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

This one already runs on One UI 4 which is based on Android 12 OS. Market release will be January 11. You can purchase directly from Samsung.com, retailers, and networks. Retail price is $699.99 in the US which is really more affordable compared to other premium devices with almost the same specs and features.