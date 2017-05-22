Galaxy on Fire 3 is a new space action game that will probably have you addicted to it. And before you ask, no this is not a reference to the Galaxy Note 7 (sorry, we had to). The Galaxy on Fire series is known for its frenetic space action, and it’s good that we have a new one out on Android again.

Galaxy on Fire 3: Manticore is a space action game, and players will take the character of a space mercenary taking on a glut of contracts to earn money and upgrade their ships. Contracts play like your average space shooting game, and it’s pretty fun firing missiles and barrel-rolling to blasting those enemy ships to pieces.

There is wide acclaim for the Galaxy on Fire series, mainly because of its gorgeous graphics. But some people on Reddit are already having trouble with the game which apparently does not support a lot of popular phones. Maybe because of its strict graphics requirements, a lot of phones and devices that should be able to play the game – like the beefy ZTE Axon 7 and even the SHIELD TV – is not supported. Hopefully the developers fix this soon.

The game is available as a free download, but you will have to be ready for the barrage of ads selling you in-game currency. If you can deal with that, this might just be a fun game.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store