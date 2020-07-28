If it’s not yet clear to you yet, the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is going to happen in about a week. August 5 is the scheduled date and there will be no cancelation nor postponement. The South Korean tech giant has been teasing the event with the latest one–a teaser video–confirming the five devices. These gadgets will be announced officially: the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Beans, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The silhouette of the products shows us what to expect.

Details are aplenty but we’re not yet overwhelmed. The latest we have are the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds Live. It’s still not clear to us if there will still be the Galaxy Note 20+ variant or Samsung will just have two–the regular and the Ultra variant.

Young tech enthusiast and leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared the prices of five products that will be sold in Europe. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB will be EUR 999 ($1,172) while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB will cost EUR 1099 ($1,289). The Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349 ($1,583) while the 512GB model will be €1,449 ($1,700). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be sold for EUR 189 which is around $222 in the United States.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. We’re looking forward to what processor Samsung will be using. The Snapdragon 865 (or Snapdragon 865+) is already sure. The Exynos 990 version is also expected to be available but we know not people will be happy with it. In Europe and India, the Exynos variant is usually introduced.

Our source also noted the Galaxy Note 20 5G will be released in India. Shipping may begin around August 28, 2020 so this is good news for those who live in India. To review, the Galaxy Note 20 phones will come with Dynamic AMOLED screens with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung One UI covering Android 10, and highly-advanced cameras.