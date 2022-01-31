A new security update is ready. It’s not even February but the February 2022 security update is now live. A Samsung device is getting it first and it’s not a Galaxy Z Fold nor a Galaxy S21. The Galaxy Note 20 series has the honor to receive the latest security patch. The South Korean conglomerate even went ahead of Google in releasing the new security patches. There is no changelog listed yet but we can be certain it brings a number of improvements and fixes.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you may want to download and install the new version. That is, if you live in the Netherlands or anywhere in Europe.

Specifically, the new firmware version is known as N98xxXXU3EVA9. This one is mainly for the Galaxy Note 20. Other markets should expect the update to roll out soon.

You should receive an OTA or alert but you can always check manually. Head on to Settings> Software update menu. You can also check the security widget.

We’re hoping this version with the February 2022 security patch will not do anything bad to the Galaxy Note. You see, there was the supposedly stable One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. It was released and then put on hold because of an issue with the Google Play System.