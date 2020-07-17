Samsung Galaxy M series is growing in number every year and it is popular too, thanks to the value for money offering. After unveiling the Galaxy M31 budget smartphone back in February, the South Korean giant is prepping to bring its successor to the market. Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy M31s which is slated to be revealed to the Indian market by this month end. The availability of the phone is going to push in August in all probability.

Just like its predecessor, Galaxy M31s is touted to be a value budget offering with an impressive battery capacity of 6,000 mAh. The screen is also going to be the talking point as it will be the Samsung proprietary Super AMOLED Infinity O display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is going to be a hole-punch camera on the display which is now a common feature in 2020 smartphones.

The phone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and a 6GB RAM as was seen in the benchmark tests. There might be an 8GB RAM too given that the Galaxy M31 also came with an 8GB variant couple of months ago in India. The internal storage will come in 64GB base variant and a 128GB version too. According to previous leaks, the phone will also have expandable storage option.

In the camera department too the phone has impressive specs. It has a quad-camera setup with the primary lens being the 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The other sensors are unknown at this point but they’ll include an ultra-wide lens and a macro/depth sensor.

Galaxy M31s will carry a price tag of around $270-$300 when initially released in India. Later it is expected to be released in the European market just like the Galaxy M31. In India, the phone is going to be available on Amazon and also Samsung’s retail platforms.