Back in February, Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 with a 64MP quad-camera in India. It was teased before the official reveal. Over a couple of weeks ago, it even received an Android 10 OS update but was unfortunately discontinued due to some reports of bricking. The new Galaxy M smartphone is now available in Europe via Amazon. It boasts the same large Super AMOLED screen plus the high-capacity 6000mAh battery. We’ll forget about the pandemic for now and focus on these new phones that are now up for sale in the UK.

It is business as usual for Samsung in key markets. The Galaxy M series is a new mid-ranger that promises innovation on the screen, battery performance, and the imaging department. The specs are almost premium but the price is still very affordable.

The phone comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos sound, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 64MP quad-camera setup (WITH 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, 5MP Macro Lens, 5MP depth lens). The cameras allow hi-res, ultra-wide view, portrait shots with live focus, and 4K video recording. The video capability also includes super-steady, slow-mo, and hyperlapse.

Low light photography is covered by the Night Mode feature. Selfie shots and 4K and slow-mo selfie videos can be done with the 32MP selfie shooter. The 6000mAh batt gives it a longer life for continuous web browsing, social network, gaming, media streaming, or video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is light at 191 grams and is only 8.9mm thick. You can buy the £245 Android smartphone in Red, Blue, or Black. Amazon.co.uk is offering the device exclusively in the region.