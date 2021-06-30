Samsung Enterprise Editions of flagship phones have been released in recent years. We remember the Samsung Galaxy S9 and A8 Enterprise Edition released in Germany. There were also the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Enterprise Editions also launched in Germany. These phones are available for businesses as they deliver enhanced features for management, security, and support. All important things for the enterprise and small and medium-sized business must be kept safe and secure and so Samsung has prepared something that works.

The company has made improvements to the Samsung Enterprise Edition, packing all the best features and services for most businesses. The Galaxy Enterprise Edition is described as a complete package mobile services and technology. With this system, business owners and employers are provided more protection, control, and choices.

Samsung is committed to giving consistent and timely security support, enhanced support, plus extended product lifecycle. Security and maintenance are also improved.

The promise is three years of enhanced support to ensure mobile technology performs without any problem. In the UK especially, Samsung’s Business Services Centre is able to offer technical support and advice when needed. A next-day replacement service is also possible when necessary.

More good news, Samsung has promised five years of security and maintenance updates. This is to keep your company protected from possible mobile security threats. Galaxy Enterprise Edition brings regular firmware updates (monthly or quarterly). Updates usually bring security and maintenance patches from Google’s Android team and Samsung. To be protected from software malfunction, phising, and malware, you need to get these important updates for your business.

The five years of updates offer is available for Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy X Cover, Galaxy Note 20 Series, and Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series. All other devices will only receive four years of security and maintenance updates.