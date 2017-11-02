If a company has enough resources to get premium handsets for their executives, probably one of the best devices that they can get would be the newly-released Samsung Galaxy Note 8. And to make it more appealing to companies that put a premium on security and enterprise-level customization, the Korean OEM has now released the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition. The “business-first” offering brings enhanced features for management, support, and security, all important things for the enterprise and SMB market.

What makes this variant different from the regular Galaxy Note 8 (which is actually already pretty good) are the features and benefits that are specially crafted for the companies that will give you the phablet as your primary work device. It has Samsung Knox Configure which gives IT admins the power to quickly, securely, and remotely configure and deploy the custom mobile experience that the company offers.

The Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA) lets IT admins manage several devices through centralized OS and software version controls. They can also send scheduled updates to this “fleet of devices”. You also get PC-class predict lifecycle support services, so the devices under the program will get monthly security updates up to three years. Companies are also guaranteed that they can buy the same device model up to two years from availability.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is already available through authorized Samsung channel partners. It will cost the company $994 per device. Other than the aforementioned features, it has the same specs as the consumer version, including the bigger Infinity Display, an improved S Pen, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

SOURCE: Samsung