We were sure it would only be a matter of time before Samsung planned a new rugged smartphone to join its pretty successful Galaxy XCover series. Turns out, the Koreans have started working on the next iteration titled Galaxy XCover 5, for which we do not have any official word, but we know its specs through recently leaked information. The successor to the Galaxy XCover 4S, this will be a pretty basic phone with LTE support but rugged aesthetics.

The specifications of the upcoming rugged smartphone have been leaked by Sudhanshu via a Tweet. The phone is likely to feature 5.3-inch HD+ display touting 1,600×900 pixel screen resolution and feature a single 16MP camera on the back. For selfies, the Galaxy XCover 5 will get a 5MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 key specs:

-5.3 inch display, HD+ resolution with 1600 x 900 pixels

-4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

-16MP Rear

-5MP Front

-3000mAh battery

-15W charging

-USB-C port

-Color: Black

-LTE support pic.twitter.com/qBIIajcznP — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 2, 2021

Previously the Galaxy XCover 5 was expected to be the first 5G phone in the series, turns out that is not going to be the case. According to the newly leaked information, this is only going to support LTE. So anyone who has pinned hopes on Samsung offering a 5G rugged phone would just have to sit back and wait until the company makes something official on those lines.

The leaked info doesn’t have any specifics regarding the power and processor of the Galaxy XCover 5. An earlier leak however pointed at a possibility of the phone being powered by Exynos 850 processor, though there is no concrete information about this being true.

Being in the rugged series, the Galaxy XCover 5 is likely to be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance along with being shock resistant with MIL-STD-810G compliance. The phone will run One UI 3.x based Android 11 out of the box and feature 3,000mAh battery supporting 15W wired fast charging. Galaxy XCover 5 could rollout in memory configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.