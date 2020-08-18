The list of 5G phones is getting longer each month as more devices are being introduced by different OEMs. So far, we have a few fresh ones from Samsung like the newly announced Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Other 5G phones we already featured include OnePlus Nord, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, ASUS ROG Phone 3, Honor X10 Max, and the Huawei P40 Pro 5G. Samsung also has other 5G phones like the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The mid-tier Samsung Galaxy A51 was even named the top-selling phone in the world during the first quarter of 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are only mid-range devices but they can be good alternatives if you are looking for more affordable options. For those who want a more high-end phone, there is the Samsung Galaxy S20. The Galaxy Note 20 will also join the market next month.

In the US, there are plenty of options, especially from Samsung. Verizon has made available the Galaxy A71 5G UW last month. Earlier this August, Verizon also put up the Galaxy A51 5G UW for pre-order.

AT&T follows by announcing that the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now available for pre-order. The new Galaxy A51 5G model’s price is about $500 compared to the regular Samsung Galaxy A51 that is priced at $399.99 or $13.34 monthly for 30 months.

You can get the 5G phone for only $5 per month also for 30 months but only with an AT&T Unlimited plan. That makes the device only $150. That is affordable but, of course, it must come with a coverage plan that may cost more.

AT&T will be rolling out the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G beginning August 21, Friday, in the United States. Old and new AT&T subscribers alike can avail of the phone. Again, that’s only $5/month price for two and a half years. It appears cheap but you can’t purchase the phone outright and just pay $150. You need to buy it with the AT&T Unlimited plan.