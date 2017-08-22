File manager apps are essential for Android users, and this is why your stock firmware from the manufacturer of your device will always have one stock app installed in your device’s software out of the box that does this. But if you’re like us, you’d like your file manager app to do more than explore your device’s folders – you want some extra features as well – so this is why you look for file manager apps that do that little bit of extra. Enter FX File Explorer.

There are hundreds of file manager apps in the Play Store, and some of them we would even say that you shouldn’t touch with a 10-feet pole, on account of security issues. But there are very nice apps, like Solid Explorer and MiExplorer. But here is FX File Explorer trying to convince you that it is the only one you’ll ever need.

FX File Explorer is already on version 6.0, and we like the features that its competitors don’t have. Apart from the regular file explorer/file manager features, FX also has a great home screen that features not only your /sdcard folder but also suggested folders like documents, downloads, camera roll, music and /system. It also has support for your cloud storage like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OwnCloud and more. There’s network file transfers over WiFi, and speedy transfers, too, using SMB2 protocol.

If you want to give this a go, check out the download link below. The source link will take you to the developer’s Reddit post.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

SOURCE: Reddit