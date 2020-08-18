The Pixel Buds by Google is about to get a software update. The pair is also being released in more colors later this month. This accessory is the second-generation Assistant headphones from the tech giant. It allows you to have a virtual voice assistant that will listen to you and follow your commands. The next update will bring a number of new features and improvements but the company has not made any formal confirmation or announcement yet. But good news, if you use the Find My Device app, you may see your Pixel Buds in the list as part of the update.

The Find My Device app on your Android device or the web will show if there are nearby devices. The list will already show the connected Pixel Buds, if and when, you have paired or have yet to pair the mobile device and the earphones. Looking at the app, you may see information where the pair was “last seen connected to”. Other details will include the time and date. It will also show a pin on the map plus a headphones icon.

Note that the Pixel Buds may not appear yet in the Google Search app but maybe later. The “find device” feature may be ready soon the Search app after another update. The Pixel Buds may also not show battery life and quick unpairing yet as with Fast Pair.

We’re expecting the said additional features will arrive with future updates. The latest improvement we just know happens to be within the Find My Device app. It’s not the only update we can expect as we know Google is working on more.

In recent weeks, we also shared with you the Google Pixel Buds’ upcoming firmware update should fix the hiss issues and connectivity issues. We can also look forward to the new colors of this completely cordless Pixel Buds. Let’s wait and see for further updates.