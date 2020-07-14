A new pair of Google Pixel Buds is available. It was introduced late last year but it has not really reached a number of markets. We’ve featured the pair a number of times including that waterproof Catalyst case. There was also that fix for Pixel Buds’ connectivity issues, new features, and availability in the United States. The completely cordless earbuds come with the Google Assistant so we know it offers a lot of advantages compared to the previous Pixel Buds model.

More good news, the Pixel Buds are now available in more countries. Those who live in Canada, Australia, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Singapore can avail of the Pixels directly from the Google Store. The Made by Google (@madebygoogle) account on Twitter also shared that more color options of the Pixel Buds will be arriving next month.

The second-generation wireless earbuds from Google offer improved Bluetooth connectivity, Fast Pair feature, and enhanced audio quality. As described, the pair combines signals from a special sensor and beamforming mics. The sensor tracks jaw movement so voice calls can be improved.

The pair also features Adaptive Sound so the volume can go up or down automatically depending on the environment. With Google Assistant integration, you can do other things from the Pixel Buds like navigate your journey, launch media player, or send a text message with voice. The pair also offers real-time translation.

It comes with capacitive touch sensors and proximity sensors so it can respond and control audio or calls. It can also automatically detect if you take the earbuds out or put them back on.

The Clearly White Pixel Buds is available for $179. It’s now up on the Google Store. Other sites like Target, Best Buy, AT&T and other carriers also offer the pair. Next colors that will be introduced include Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black.