If you own a pair of Pixel Buds and you’ve been pretty bothered and annoyed by some connectivity and stability issues that you’re having the past weeks, you’re not alone. Google has actually sent out a survey for all owners of the truly wireless earbuds to find out how far-reaching the problem is. A representative has said they are now working on a software update that will bring some improvements, particularly on the stability and connectivity of the devices.

There have been a lot of complaints from Pixel Buds owners about some audio cutouts when listening to their favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks. That’s probably one of the most annoying problems to have with your earbuds especially if you’re pretty engrossed in what you’re listening to. Some users said the cutout just happens in one earbud while some actually lose sound in both.

9 to 5 Google says that the original issue happens when users turn their heads. They lose about 1-2 seconds of audio and of course, in real life, we probably turn our heads a lot. At first, they tried device replacements, and Google later on released some firmware updates, but this did not seem to solve the problem and there were still a lot of complaints. In the Google support forum, a representative said they are working on this fix and it should come out in the next few weeks.

But they are encouraging users that have been experiencing this problem to participate in the Help Community and also to send in bug reports. Go to the Pixel Buds app on your phone and head to the preferences page. Under more settings, you’ll see the Send feedback button. It’s important that you have your say here so they will be able to see how widespread the problem is and what exactly to fix.

They say that what you can expect from the update is that it should decrease the instance of cut outs and also improve auto recovery in case one or both of the earbuds lose connection. They will also improve the stability of those phones that have software audio encoding. We don’t have a timeline yet for this fix so for now, you’ll have to settle with sending your feedback.