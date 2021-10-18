In less than 24 hours, the Android community will get to see the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new Pixel phones are highly anticipated especially the past couple of weeks and since those sample videos and photos were leaked. More specs and video teasers surfaced online over the weekend. The phone series has also been tipped for four major OS upgrades and five security updates. Colors and camera bump were shown off. More details are coming out including the possible prices in the United States.

Definitely, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the US first. They will also arrive in key markets like Europe and Japan. Pricing in Germany was also leaked.

The Google Pixel 6 Fall Launch will happen tomorrow. By then we’ll confirm if the the Google Pixel 6 128GB model will really be $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro will cost $898. These prices are from a Target inventory.

The prices leaked are “affordable” enough but unbelievable because the specs are really premium. Brandon Lee noted Google could be subsidizing this phone because the prices are “insane”. As per the recent posts, we see there will be a Stormy Black and Sorta Seafoam (Green) Pixel 6.

The prices are lower compared to the Pixel 5 from last year which started at $699. And compared to the Galaxy S21 and the iPhone mini, the 128GB Pixel 6 is “cheap”. Even the Pro version is only $898 when other ultimate variants like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max are $1,199 and $1,099, respectively.

To review, leaked prices in Germany and the rest of Europe 649€ and 899€. When converted, they are priced $751 and $1,040. In Europe, pre-order will include a pair of Bose 700.