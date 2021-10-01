After sales of the Fairphone 3 has been discontinued, we knew it was only a matter of time before a new model is introduced. The modular Fairphone 4 5G phone has been leaked in two colors with capable specs. Image renders were surfaced ahead of launch and today it is official. The Fairphone 4 has been officially announced by non other than Fairphone’s CEO. The modular phone is one sustainable mobile device that you don’t need to change each year. Like any modular device we know, you can just replace some components.

Fairphone 4 is described as the most sustainable Fairphone yet. It’s the next-gen smartphone from the company that focuses on conflict-free materials and champions repairability. Fairphone adopters can have something new to try as they want to continue with their ethical and sustainable life choices.

Fairphone 4 is offered with a five-year warranty when standard given in Europe is only two years. The phone comes with 5G connectivity, aluminium body, Gorilla Glass screen protection, 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 48MP dual camera.

Beyond the specs, the Fairphone 4 was developed with fair principles. There is the Fairtrade Gold and the idea of recycling or refurbishing a phone for every Fairphone 4 made or sold.

The company has described the phone as the first electronic-waste-neutral phone in the world today. It doesn’t come with single-use plastic packaging. With the extended lifetime of the phone, carbon footprint is reduced.

Fairphone 4 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 11

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, Adreno 619 GPU

• Display: 6.3-inch IPS LCD, Gorilla Glass 5, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio

• Dimensions: 162 x 75.5 x 10.5mm

• Weight: 225g

• Battery: 3905mAh

• RAM: 6GB, 8GB

• Storage: 128GB, 256GB

• Cam: 48MP f/1.6, (wide)/48MP f/2.2, TOF 3D

• Cam: 25 MP (selfie)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C 3.0

• Others: MIL-STD-810G compliant, IP54/dust and splash protection, Dual SIM