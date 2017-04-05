It’s been a while since we last heard about the Fairphone 2. The world’s first modular phone we saw before the Ara was known to be a very sturdy phone despite its being modular. It is easily repairable as revealed by an iFixit teardown. After the first batch of Fairphone 2 units was delivered, we only heard about the company releasing an open source and Google-free Android software. That’s just about it until this week when we learned that Android 6.0 OS is coming to the Fairphone 2.

The modular Fairphone 2 is still available. It’s still alive and ready to be your main mobile device. The software team has been working on the Marshmallow update so more Fairphone owners will experience better functionality, improved device performance, and longer-lasting battery. The Fairphone 2 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow is expected to last longer than two years. The modular design of the smartphone actually enables the consumers to change spare parts and easily repair the phone when needed.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow is expected to roll out for the Fairphone 2. According to the guys behind Fairphone 2, owners will receive a handful of mobile advantages especially in terms of security, battery, storage, and multitasking. The updated phone will offer improved support for external storage devices and microSD cards. App permission will also now be presemt while the power-saving features can make the battery last longer.

Availability of the sofwate update will be sent via OTA notifications. Make sure your device is connected to any reliable WiFi so you can receive the file for download.

SOURCE: FAIRPHONE