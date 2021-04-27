Just last week, we told you about Facebook’s plan to to integrate Spotify in new “Project Boombox”. Spotify has been working on a lot of things including that Spotify Car Thing, “Hey Spotify” in-app voice command, and wake word for hands-free listening. Those are only announced this may. This week, we’re learning about Spotify in the Facebook App that now lets you discover, explore, and share music and podcasts. Spotify is still one of the most popular audio streaming services around the world but it’s getting a number of rivals.

Spotify has recently teamed up with Facebook to further share worthy content. With Facebook, you can easily discover new songs or podcasts with a new mini-player available within the app. This experience allows you to check what Facebook friends are listening to so you can also enjoy them.

No need to switch between Facebook and Spotify as you can see the Spotify content within the Facebook app. This feature though is only available for Spotify Premium subscribers. All the content shared by your contacts, you can enjoy full playback from Spotify that is inside Facebook. More good news, this change is ready for both Android and iOS users. Those Spotify Free users can also listen to them but still with ads.

You can see more Spotify content and suggestions on your Facebook News Feed with the miniplayer. You are also free to share the content you listen to. When you see a Spotify post on your Facebook News Feed, you simply press the ‘Play’ button on the song. You will need to give consent so Facebook can ‘Connect’ to Spotify.

Spotify will keep on playing in the background even while you scroll down on your Facebook feed. You still have full control of the mini-player. Music brings family and friends together so we have no doubt this new feature will keep more people closer even in this season that we are all socially apart. Expect this feature to be available in key markets like the US, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Israel, and New Zealand among others.