The Spotify Premium Family is a cost-saving way to have your various family members have separate, personal accounts under just one payment tier and account. All subscribers have access to the 50 million or so tracks and 450,000 podcast titles available from the Spotify Library and everyone gets to listen to it ad-free. Now Spotify is adding a few new features including parental controls over explicit content, although it seems to be available in Ireland only for now.

Not all the songs and podcasts that are on Spotify are safe for those little ears. So even if you’ve given your child an account under the Spotify Premium Family, you don’t want them to have complete freedom just yet since you need to watch or listen to what they consume. The owner of the plan will now be able to control the Explicit Content Filter in the Family Hub section. You can toggle it on or off for all the accounts under it.

The other “new” feature mentioned there is Family Mix, which creates a personalized playlist which Spotify thinks you’ll all enjoy, based on the songs that each account listens to. However, this feature has actually been around for some users for some time now. You will also be able to control who among your members will be in that session “to optimize your family’s favorite shared listening moments”.

As mentioned earlier, the Family Hub is the one place where the main account user or the billing user will be able to add or remove family members and adjusting your parental controls. The Spotify Premium Family will still allow you to have six accounts and each one can save their own music and playlists without messing with each other’s algorithms.

Spotify says the new features are now available in Ireland and will roll out this fall in other markets. We’ll keep you updated whenever they will release the update for major countries like the US.