Samsung is expected to introduce the next Exynos processor. We’re guessing this one will be used on the new Galaxy Note 8 since the Note line usually gets the latest features or components. From the Exynos 8895 chipset, the Note 8 will be equipped with the next Exynos 9 model. The South Korean tech giant has recently teased the processor that can help “create infinite possibilities”. If you may remember, we noted that next chipset may also be placed in standalone VR headsets so it should be powerful.

The Exynos will get things done. This is according to a recent tweet by the Samsung Exynos group. This new Exynos mobile processor will go beyond mobile innovation. We’re also anticipating a custom GPU and this could be related.

Meanwhile, on the topic of design, the Note 8 is now said to have two designs instead of just one. We’re not sure about this but Ice universe (@UniverseIce) showed off two completely different Note 8 designs that could just be prototypes.

Both have very small bezels on the sides. The only differences we notice are the holes on the top bezel. The other one has seven which we’re assuming are for the flash, selfie camera, iris scanner, ear piece, and maybe speakers. This is simply a leak anyway so we’re not really convinced that the final Note 8 could be any of the two.

VIA: Ice universe

SOURCE: Samsung Exynos