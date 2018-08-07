So Google has already revealed the latest dessert. It’s Android Pie in case you just woke up from a deep slumber. We didn’t see that one coming. We thought the announcement would be on the 20th of August. It’s finally and officially here after almost a year of waiting. Just read on what you need to know about the new mobile OS version and we’ll tell you more about Android 9 Pie in the coming weeks. Expect mobile brands and OEMs to make related announcements, saying what devices will get a slice of the Pie and when.

Some of the companies we know that are already working on Android Pie include Sony Mobile, Nokia, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and Essential. The Essential Phone has received Android P Beta a couple of weeks ago.

If you have an Essential Phone, check your device now because the Android P Beta build is out. It’s ready to deliver new features, important software updates, and bug fixes. Google Android P code integration is also included.

Basically, Android P Beta build for the Essential Phone is the same as the Beta for Pixel and Android P Developer Preview 5. For Essential PH-01 owners, this is only the third public version available.

Android 9 Pie for Essential PH-01

Here are some highlights of Android 9 Pie for the Essential Phone as described by the Essential team: support for “Secure Element” for making secure payments, turn down touch vibrations, rotation suggestion, new volume control, and Adaptive Battery manager.

We’re proud to bring Android 9 Pie to Essential Phone the same day it’s released! Check your phone now for the update. 🥧 pic.twitter.com/pniUDl9yr8 — Essential (@essential) August 6, 2018

