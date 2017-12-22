Eric Schmidt has long been a major figure in Google and even when the company transitioned to Alphabet. This week and after 17 years of service, he is stepping down from his position as Executive Chairman of Alphabet. He will still be a part of the company but only as a Technical Advisor. Schmidt has many years working alongside founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to make Google the tech giant that it is now.

Alphabet made the official announcement this week and with full of praise for Eric Schmidt who has helped a lot in making Google a success. He said it’s time for Alphabet to make the necessary transitions. Google and its other companies are doing good. According to Schmidt, “The Alphabet structure is working well”.

Schmidt plans to expand his work and spend more time on his other passions–science and technology, as well as, philanthropy. There is no mention who will replace him but the Board may appoint a “non-executive chairman” this time.

We haven’t heard anything new from Alphabet lately except when we learned Google CEO Sundar Pichai was appointed to Alphabet Inc’s Board of Directors. Nothing about Eric Schmidt either but we remember the last time he said mobile has won and predicted everyone would have a smartphone in 2014.

Larry Page has this to say about Schmidt:

“Since 2001, Eric has provided us with business and engineering expertise and a clear vision about the future of technology. I’m incredibly excited about the progress our companies are making, and about the strong leaders who are driving that innovation.”

We’re excited to know what lies ahead for Alphabet. Google is such a strong brand and we don’t think it’s going anywhere soon.

VIA: SlashGear