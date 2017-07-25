Since Google CEO Sundar Pichai took over as CEO for Google back in 2015, it seems that the Board of Directors of Alphabet Inc, the parent company that was created to manage its various businesses, has been pretty pleased with his performance. One proof of that is the news that has come out of Mountain View. Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page has announced that Pichai is now officially part of the Alphabet Board of Directors, a place he now shares with several top brass of the company.

Page said about Pichai, “I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.” While he already oversees the whole of Google, including search, cloud, maps, as well as Android and YouTube, being part of the Board of Directors probably gives him even more responsibilities and powers over the company he leads, as well as the other subsidiaries under Alphabet. The official statement did not name what those added tasks are, as part of his additional role.

He joins other Alphabet board members like Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, venture capitalist at Kleiner Perkins John Doerr, and Google SVP for the cloud business Diane Greene. Alphabet is expected to announce their quarterly earnings at the close of the stock market today and they are expected to report positive earnings for most of the companies under it.

Pichai has actually been with Google since 2004 as he previously oversaw various consumer products, engineering, and research efforts. When he was named CEO in 2015, as part of Alphabet’s launch, Page and Brin were confident that he could take Google to an even better place, which some may say he has done.

SOURCE: Alphabet