Huawei may be facing some challenges these days but the No. 2 mobile brand in the world is not giving up for many reasons. The company is still determined to beat Samsung but it may need to exert extra effort before it can achieve such a goal. Huawei actually had a big chance to rival Samsung if not for the recent trade ban set by the US government since last year. A number of brands are cutting ties with Huawei and have been dropping off the Chinese OEM from their associations but interestingly, they’ve been overturning their decisions.

All while it’s preparing for the eventual loss, Huawei is also working to improve its phones. One step is to regularly update the EMUI. The latest EMUI 9 is slowly rolling out to a number of Huawei smartphones. If you want proof that Huawei is very popular, here it is: EMUI 9 users now reach over 80 million users globally.

The number includes new EMUI 9 users and those upgraded from EMUI 8.X. Before this month ends, we can probably look at the number hitting 100 million.

EMUI 9 first rolled out for the Huawei Mate 10 series. The P20 phones followed and then the Nova 3 and Mate RS received the same last year. When 2019 opened, more devices received the said UI update. Some of the EMUI 9-powered phones we know include the Huawei Mate 20 X, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate RS 10, Honor Play, Honor V10, and Honor 10. More Huawei and Honor phones and tablets are receiving the same in the coming weeks.

We’ve actually listed about 50 Honor and Huawei models that will receive EMUI 9. They are as follows:

• Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

• Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro

• Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

• Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus

• Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro

• Huawei Nova 4, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 2S, Huawei Nova 3i

• Honor Play, Honor Play 8A

• Honor View 10, Honor View 10 Lite

• Honor Note 10

• Honor 10

• Honor 9, Honor V9, Honor 8X

EMUI 9 delivers a smoother experience, new gesture navigation, one-hand operation, more natural UX design, and consistent UI design. If you own any of the phones from the Mate10 series, Mate9 series, MateRS, Mate20 lite, P20 series, P10 series, or the Nova3 series, check under Settings> System> Software Update to see if the new EMUI is available. Select Download latest full package> Update setting to start and finish download and installation. You should see ‘New Version’ on the screen. You can also check HiCare app if an EMUI upgrade is available.