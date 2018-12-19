Last month started with us learning about the global rollout of the Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0. This one is highly anticipated because it is the latest serving of the Android dessert. EMUI is only for Huawei and Honor phones and this piece of information is good news for owners of the Honor Play, Honor View 10, and Honor 10. These devices are getting a much-needed update that will deliver the Android 9.0 features and functions. Most compatible phones can easily get the update by checking the HiCare app.

To check if the update is ready, open the HiCare app. Register for Android 9.0 if you haven’t. Launch the HiCare app, log in, choose country or region, select Agree to the User Agreement and Privacy Notice, choose Update> Request update> Apply > Checking for new system update > Download and install.

The Android 9/EMUI 9 update should be available anytime soon. The following phones are getting the EMUI 9: Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P20, P20 Pro, Honor 10, Honor Play, and the Honor View 10.

Android 9 Pie EMUI will make the phones mentioned to perform faster and longer. The battery life of the phone is improved and is more efficient.

Customization is also important because it helps a mobile user to become more responsible. Expect to see the usual Android Pie features like App Actions, adaptive Battery, and Adaptive Brightness.

VIA: XDA