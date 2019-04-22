The EMUI 9.0 Android 9 Pie for Huawei was released just before 2018 ended. It rolled out for the Honor 10, the Honor View 10, and Honor Play. We said it’s happening very soon and it finally did back in December. The updated UI was then said to block third-party app launchers. We haven’t heard anything since until over the weekend when EMUI 9.1 is announced and made ready for older Honor and Huawei devices. The number of Huawei phones that may receive the update reaches up to 49 according to a source.

Our friends over at XDA Developers shared the good news: EMUI 9.1 will be released for 49 older Huawei and Honor devices.

The latest update to Huawei’s very own UI is already based on Android Pie. We can’t say the difference between the EMUI 9 and 9.1 but the changelog lists several improvements to the voice assistant triggers like long press on the power button, HiVoice optimizations, GPU Turbo mode, and incoming call videos for contacts. Some improvements on PC continuity are noticeable, as well as, varying changes on different phones.

The first Huawei phone to receive EMUI 9.1 was the Huawei P30 Pro. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also runs on the new version. The Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design also feature it. Almost 50 new Huawei phones will receive the updated UI after testing. They are as follows:

• Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro

• Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

• Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

• Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro

• Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus

• Huawei Nova 4, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Nova 2S

• Honor Play, Honor Play 8A

• Honor 10

• Honor View 10, Honor View 10 Lite

• Honor Note 10

• Honor 9, Honor V9, Honor 8X

These phones and tablets will get the same UI upgrade in the near future: Huawei Nova 4e, Huawei Nova 3e, Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus, Huawei Enjoy Max, Huawei Enjoy 9S, Huawei Enjoy 7S, Huawei Enjoy 9e, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 8X Max, Honor 20i, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1, MediaPad M5 8.4, MediaPad M5 8.0, MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8, and Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1.