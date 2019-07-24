Huawei is already be working on the EMUI 10. No doubt about that. The EMUI 10 Android Q was earlier seen running on a Huawei P30 Pro and over a week ago, we reported EMUI 10.0 by Huawei would be rolling out soon. Before that happens, let’s look at EMUI 9.1 first because a number of Huawei and Honor smartphones are still expected to receive it. It’s coming to more phones and even tablets and we’ve got more details here.

EMUI 9.1 Stable update is now available to more phones from the top Chinese OEM. A poster surfaced online listing the following devices: Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design, Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design, Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Honor View 10 (V10), and Honor Play. Note that we previously mentioned EMUI 9.1 would be coming to 49 older Honor and Huawei devices.

The latest EMUI 9.1 update brings GPU Turbo 3.0 and EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System). The latter is a new feature that increases random read speed by about 20% faster. It allows extra space on a device with the patented compression method. GPU Turbo 3.0 offers improved performance noticeably, especially during games.

The more stable version of EMUI 9.1 is coming very soon. Expect to receive related OTA. Some changes include a redesigned user interface, new wallpapers, and newer and more realistic app icons.

The GPU Turbo 3.0 software brings a speedier and smoother gaming experience, as well as, better battery performance. We remember listing a few games that take advantage of GPU Turbo 3.0 including Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. The EROFS file system will offer file compression and enhanced read and write performance.

We never mentioned this but EMUI 9.1 will also include the Huawei Vlog feature. This becomes more helpful to those who want to venture into vlogging. Go to Settings> Ringtones & vibration> Ringtone> Video ringtones to enable video ringtone for specific contacts.