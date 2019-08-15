Huawei may be feeling positive these days because, despite the challenging few months since the US trade ban was in effect, its numbers are still up. It remains the top 2 mobile brand in the world. It follows Samsung even if numbers in Europe were not as favorable. There’s no stopping Huawei especially since the Harmony OS aka Hongmeng OS is out. And just last week, the company officially introduced EMUI 10. The custom user interface covers the latest Android OS so expect major improvements and new features.

A couple of months ago, we see EMUI 10 running on a Huawei P30 Pro. We knew it would be rolling out soon. As expected, the Huawei P30 series phones will get the beta version first on the 8th of September.

Later in the month, the Huawei Mate 20 series (Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design) will receive the new EMUI. Four Honor devices (Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, Honor Magic 2) will receive the same update albeit it will be called as Magic UI 3.0. The new EMUI will deliver enhanced privacy protection, live-streaming capabilities from a drone, and sending images from one phone to another even during a call.

The EMUI 10 version rolling out will just be beta so there may be bugs and issues to be encountered. Problems should be reported and fixed as soon as possible or just before the new Huawei Mate 30 series is introduced. We’re hoping the final EMUI 10 build will be ready by the time the next-gen Mate phones are announced.

As we mentioned before, EMUI 10 may bring read speed improvements on EROSF, depth customization, GPU Turbo, and the Ark compiler for faster system response and better system fluency. This EMUI 10 is based on Android Q. There is no word what ‘Q’ dessert it will be but expect an important announcement anytime soon.