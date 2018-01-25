DSLRs and compact cameras are now being replaced by some high-powered smartphone cameras. If not phone cams, there are action cameras that prove to be more useful and convenient than ever. We have a few options for action shooters including the GoPro, Sioeye Iris 4G, YI 4K action, YI HALO VR Camera, and FrontRow. Aside from action cameras, drones are also recommended because of their movability. Gone are the days when you’d need a helicopter or a big-rig just to get breathtaking, aerial and cinematic views. Buy a drone and you can capture the beauty of the horizon with a few and simple taps on your mobile device.

We’ve featured quite a few drones already but one of the many names that can be trusted is DJI. The brand also offers professional gimbals for mobile videography. A new drone is ready to take flight. But first, you will be in awe of the folding design that makes it very handy. It is lighter and easier to control.

The new DJI Mavic Air is more affordable but is packed with more features. It uses a 3-axis system now compared to the previous 2-axis mode and comes with a 12MP camera with f/2.8 lens, new HDR system, 4K 30fps recording capability, gimbal dampeners, 8GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port. The drone has a total of seven cameras that can be used for hovering and navigation. The cams are held by magnesium alloy brackets.

The Mavic Air is powered by a 2375 mAh battery which is good enough for a 21-minute flight. It takes advantage of GPS and GLONASS for positioning and boasts of 42.5 mph max speed in Sport mode. Enabling the user to fly the drone and take photos and videos are many different features including FlightAutonomy 2.0, ActiveTrack, and QuickShots. The drone comes with a remote controller that docks with a smartphone.

Price tag reads $799. You can pre-order for one now and wait for it to be delivered starting January 28. Color options include Flame Red, Arctice White, and Onyx Black. We recommend you get a spare propeller for only $9 and an extra Mavic Air Intelligent Flight battery for $79.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: DJI