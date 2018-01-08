You hear the name DJI and you will probably recognize the company as makers of high-quality professional drones. But photographers are also using their professional-grade stabilizing gimbals for serious videography and mobile photography. The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is debuting this week at the CES 2018 tradeshow and if you plan to take even semi-serious videos on your mobile, this product might be gold for you.

The Osmo Mobile 2 is a camera-stabilizing device built on a three-axis gimbal. The gimbal will allow you to take “shake free” videos even just on your phone. The Osmo Mobile 2 is made from high-strength modified nylon, but the whole device folds neatly so that you can carry it around in your bag.

On the Osmo Mobile 2’s handle are simplified cameras controls. These include options for ISO, shutter speed, and other settings. The new feature here is a zoom slider that you can use. According to DJI, the battery on this new device has been upgraded, and the Osmo Mobile 2 should now be able to last for over 15 hours.

If you are at CES 2018, you may want to test out this gimbal, if it will be worth the purchase of USD$129, the retail price when the Osmo Mobile 2 ships out after the trade show.

VIA: SlashGear