After Skagen, Diesel is launching a new smartwatch that runs on Wear OS by Google. There aren’t many Diesel wearable devices we know but there’s the Diesel ON smartwatch which popped up on Macy’s online store last year. The Fossil Group brand is advancing its wearable tech game by introducing the Full Guard 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch. This model adds a number of major features including NFC payment, GPS tracking, and heart-rate tracking. The design isn’t far from its predecessor but it has a neon Flicker dial. It looks like an old Moto watch but is more than ready to deliver Google’s promise of a more reliable yet more powerful Wear OS.

The watch runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and either iOS (at least 9.3) or Android 4.4+. Expect a better performance in terms of smartphone notifications, customizable watch faces, rapid charging, and music playback.

For the health and fitness enthusiasts, you can take advantage of GPS Distance Tracking, swim-proof rating, the Google Assistant, NFC with Google Pay or Alipay. Choose from any of these styles:

• matte steel case on a black leather strap

• matte black steel case on a black silicone strap

• gunmetal stainless steel case on a three-link bracelet

• gunmetal steel case on a brown leather strap

Diesel partnered with global superstar DJ and producer Steve Aoki as its new brand ambassador. This means you may probably see the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 Touchscreen Smartwatch on Aoki’s wrists even when he’s not deejaying.

