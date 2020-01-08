We haven’t heard much from Diesel but its parent company, the Fossil Group, had been busy coming up with smartwatches from different brands that it carries. As for Diesel, the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 smartwatch with Wear OS we featured back in 2018 is now getting a follow-up in the form of the Diesel On Fadelite. The two are not exactly from the same line but they are both from Diesel. The fashion brand is starting the new year right by launching a new touchscreen smartwatch.

The Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch runs on Wear OS by Google. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset so it can do most wearable functions and operations. The watch case measures 43mm and comes with a bold design you can’t miss.

The red and black color combo Diesel On Fadelite you see above is just one color option. There’s also the black/clear, blue/clear, and all clear with an iridescent case as other options. Fossil used a lightweight and breathable strap so it’s comfortable to use. The design is unisex so men and women can wear the smartwatch.

The watch arrives with a “Globe” dial. This new feature is innovative, showing a rotating globe that can be easily controlled with a simple touch. Doing so will show two other time zones you set.

The Fadelite smartwatch can also show weather effects and real-time weather conditions based on your location. Interactive dial animations can show on the screen for your information. For personalization, you can choose to show the two designs from Mad Dog Jones artwork.

Other special features of the Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch are as follows: auto-installed apps like Spotify, weather tile, music playback, rapid charging, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and customizable watch faces. The swim-proof smartwatch also comes with heart rate and GPS tracking. For fitness enthusiasts, take advantage of Google Fit. The wearable also comes with the Google Assistant and Google Pay.

Pricing is set at $275. The Diesel Fadelite smartwatch will be available in the market beginning this March in Diesel stores and some retailers. You also purchase the Wear OS device on www.diesel.com.