If your thing for fun is being chased by zombies and making sure you survive in a post-apocalyptic zombie world, then “Dead Age” should be right up your alley. Away from all the zombie shooters, this one is a straight up RPG, where you have to use your wits and skills to survive.

Dead Age is a game that will have you teaming up with other survivors, and we don’t need to point out that in a zombie apocalypse, your first priority is to survive the day. In the game, you’ll have to go out on scavenging runs to gather important resources and, of course, recruit other survivors – probably with a zombie or 10 running after you. You’ll also need to craft equipment, defend your camp, and make various decisions that will move you along the game’s storyline.

As you may have seen from the video above, the gameplay is pretty interesting for an RPG. The game employs a turn-based combat system when you choose to fight those zombies. The game also employs a strict permadeath system, which means if anyone dies in any of the battles, they are gone for good.

Dead Age is worth USD$3.00 to play via the download link below. It should be a one-time payment, and judging from the positive reviews the game has on the Steam portal, this one has a lot of potential to be great.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store