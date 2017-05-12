The pedigree of Australian developers Prettygreat speaks for itself. These developers came out of Halfbrick and did well for themselves, making the 2015 hit Land Sliders to the critical acclaim of mobile game pundits everywhere. Now they’re back with their most ambitious project yet – “Crash Club: Drive & Smash” is now available on Android via the Play Store.

Rising above their roots in puzzle games, Crash Club promises hectic driving action, and crashing into other cars, of course. All you need is in the game – a map, cars, and chaos. You can drive anywhere you want, crash everything in sight, and fight other drivers in a frenetic massively multiplayer online environment.

You hit and break stuff for points and boosts, and weapons can be picked up as you drive along the map. There’s some customization available – 25 car types, seemingly infinite paint and decal options, and accessories. You can collect cars, and sell older models for better ones. But really, all you need is a car to start crashing into something.

Download the game free via the link below, and tell us if you enjoy this unique take on your regular racing game. There’s nothing regular about Crash Club, but you need to try it to find out.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store