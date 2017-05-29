If we want to mark the milestones in the history of casual mobile gaming, Candy Crush would be right there around the top tier, and a lot of outfits right now are aiming to put out the next casual gaming hit. It’s no surprise that this new game “Cookie Jam Blast” employs the same addictive strategy that was evident in Candy Crush – solve puzzles or else you’ll feel like your whole life means nothing.

Cookie Jam Blast is being released by Jam City, and it has some pedigree behind it. Jam City first released Cookie Jam in 2013, and reportedly has been downloaded over 100 million times, with 5 million daily active users. Cookie Jam Blast is being released to launch Cookie Jam as a franchise, and has the potential to earn a whole lot of cash for Jam City.

The gameplay is pretty simple – it’s connect three or four types of items on the game screen, and earn bonuses as you go along. If you get to a point where you can do that anymore, the game ends. Pretty simple.

But the fact that it’s simple and playable – you can pick up a game while on your down times during the game – is one of the best things about it. Little commitment, but you keep coming back to it. It’s free to download via the link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store