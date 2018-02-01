LG may not be the top tech brand but it is one of the most reliable and trusted brands today. We just appreciate its honesty whenever there are problems and issues being reported. It is honest enough to say it will not be launching its premium flagship at the Mobile World Congress as the company undergoes some changes. It won’t be showing off the G7 at the MWC 2018 this month but it will announce an updated V30 with AI features.

When it comes to the old bootloop problems, we recently found out that LG made a settlement with affected owners of the G4, V10, G5, V20, and Nexus 5X. The case was settled after an arbitration last year. The decision was for the South Korean tech company to pay $425 in cash or a $700 rebate toward a new smartphone. If we are to choose, we’d go for the $700 and get the V30 but we know people who will want the cash instead.

The class action lawsuit against LG was opened last year. This means you can no longer join. If you happen to any of the devices mentioned earlier, you can file a proof of claim form by the 12th of February but only for those who live in the US. No need to return the phone. Avail of whatever settlement offer you want. If you opt for the payment, expect it to be ready in March.

VIA: Android Police