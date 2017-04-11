A couple of weeks ago, the old LG G4 and LG V10 became a target of class-action lawsuit due to bootloop issues. According to the description, both phones render to be “inoperable and unfit” for any use because of a bootloop situation. Apparently, thousands of complaints have been reported but it was only last March a formal case was filed in a federal court in California.

The lawsuit against LG is now being followed by another one. This time, one that includes two other LG phones, the LG V20 and G5, and Google’s Nexus 5X phone. After the first case was made public, more people shared the smartphones were also experiencing such. The original case has actually been amended to include the three devices.

The suit also mentions other issues like the failure of the phones to withstand the heat, no thanks to their processors (chipsets) not properly soldered to the motherboard. The issue also includes random rebooting, overheating, slowdowns, and freezing.

There is no official response by South Korean company yet but the federal court’s Magistrate Judge Paul L. Abrams gave LG time to respond until the 8th of May. That is almost a month for proper investigation and preparation for explanations or possible solutions.

VIA: Ars Technica