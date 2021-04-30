There is no official announcement yet but there seems to be an update for the Chromecast with Google TV. One user and redditor shared the good news that there is new firmware is available. If you see a QTS1.210311.005 update available, it’s the latest and it may show up when you launch Google TV or your Chromecast. The version is only 166MB. The changelog says the software update includes Bluetooth Audio stuttering improvements in some apps. There are also HDMI hotplug improvements helping your Chromecast detect the ideal TV Settings.

The update also allows the HDMI-CEC to be configured to turn on or off only the TV withing the settings. You may also be able to access the Advanced Video Controls setting for resolution and refresh rate, color formats, and granular HDR formats. Google has also worked on WiFi improvements for 5GHz and Mesh networks. Of course, this particular update also delivers the latest April 2020 security path level.

The last Chromecast related update we mentioned here was in February. The Apple TV app is also now available on Chromecast with Google TV.

Google has also been working on Nest Audio and Chromecast integration. Recently, Google Nest added Apple TV, Guest Mode, and Hands Free Controls. We can expect more Chromecast improvements will introduced in the coming months.