More audio devices are getting Chromecast support. Google’s very own digital media player is being integrated in a number of gadgets already including those Sony Compact Sound Bars and the LG 34UM79M monitor. The next ones to support Chromecast are audio products from Onkyo and Pioneer. More good news, they won’t even need the dongle because they will only need to receive special updates to bring in Chromecast support.

We’re not just talking about new and upcoming products from the brands but even the Hi-Fi systems and receivers from last year. The items will be updated and they will soon work within the Google Home system. Just setup Google Home and you can start casting your favorite music or playlist.

Dozens of audio products from Onkyo and Pioneer are getting the Chromecast support. Here are the exact models lucky enough to be updated:

Onkyo

• Onkyo PR-RZ5100

• Onkyo TX-RZ3100, TX-RZ1100, TX-RZ810, and TX-RZ710

• Onkyo TX-NR676E, TX-NR656, TX-NR575E, TX-NR555, and TX-NR474

• Onkyo HT-S7800

• Onkyo TX-8270 and TX-L20D,

• Onkyo LS7200 and LS5200

• Onkyo R-N855

• Onkyo NS-6170 and NS-6130

• Onkyo NCP-302

Pioneer:

• PioneerSC-LX901, SC-LX801, SC-LX701, and SC-LX501

• PioneerVSX-1131, VSX-932, VSX-832, VSX-831, VSX-S520D, and VSX-S520

• PioneerSX-S30DAB

• PioneerNC-50DAB and N-30AE

• PioneerFS-W50, FS-W40

• PioneerXC-HM86D, X-HM86D, X-HM76D, and X-HM76

• Pioneer MRX-5 and MRX-3

