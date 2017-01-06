After the 4K HDR OLED TVs, Sony is releasing this new Compact Sound Bar that can be perfect for any living room. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your boring entertainment room into a smarter and more kick-ass one, start by getting a new sound bar system. This Compact Sound Bar by Sony can be the ideal choice even if its a first series from the company. Two new models are available: the HT-MT500 and the HT-MT300. These are wireless speakers that offer high quality audio listening that is natural and pure.

Design-wise, the sound bars are slim and sleek. There’s a wireless subwoofer that you can easily hide if space is a problem. The sound bars boast of NFC and Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily stream music from any mobile device. We can consider them as smart wireless speakers. Other features include a USB port, tactile finish with leather surface, matt grill front, S-Force PRO Front Surround system,

Both sound bars take advantage of NFC and Bluetooth connectivity but the MT500 supports Spotify Connect. There’s also built-in Chromecast so you are free to stream different content and media files from several apps and sources. Choose from either the crème white or charcoal black version of the MT300 or MT500 Sony Compact Sound Bars. The black HT-MT300 will be €300 this February while the crème white (MT301) will be ready in Europe come March. As for the HT-MT500, it’s more expensive at €600 when it appears a couple of months from now.

