The Google Stadia platform remains. There may be some changes like the shutting down of the internal game studio. The Google Stadia team is set to focus on platform improvement. More good news from Google: Some Chromebooks now come with Google Stadia. Stadia can come pre-installed on new Chromebooks. This means you can now play games on your Chrome OS-powered notebook without having to wait for updates or downloads. Check the app menu on your Chromebook. Click on the Stadia icon if you see it to begin playing.

More games have just been added to the gallery of Google Stadia games. If you’ve been waiting to start new adventures, you can head on to Stadia Pro. Beginning today, February 11, you can launch Little Nightmares II. It’s a new game that features two kids in a haunted world. Stadia Pro members can play this at no extra cost.

Avid fans of Pokemon will be happy to know the game Pikachu is now on the Stadia store. It’s ready to buy for $10.39 but only for a limited time. Regular price is $12.99 so we suggest you purchase now.

For those who want a headstart in making your own games, you can try Crayta: Starter Edition. It’s offered free for everyone. Starting building games. Feel free to share with friends and play other Crayta-made games. It takes advantage of Crowd Play Beta. It’s a Stadia-enhanced feature that allows you to make new games for other YouTube creator.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, check out a new add-on to the PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle. You can enjoy 80,000 tokens and two maze themes, 20 accessories, and ten player icons. Available for only $4.99 on the Stadia store.

You can also now play Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen. Dozens of other games are now up with discounted prices. Check out the list below:

• Assassin’s Creed franchise sale

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ($23.99)

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Stadia Season Pass ($25.99)

• Assassin’s Creed Origins ($20.99)

• Assassin’s Creed Origins GOLD EDITION ($34.99)

• Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass ($21.99)

• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate ($13.49)

• Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass ($13.49)

• Assassin’s Creed Unity ($13.49)

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ($47.99)

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition ($95.99)

• Borderlands 3 ($19.79)

• Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood ($9.89)

• Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles ($9.89)

• Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot ($9.89)

• Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck ($9.89)

• Borderlands 3 Season Pass ($24.99)

• Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition ($35.99)

• Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition ($49.99)

• NBA 2K21 ($19.79) or €19.79

• NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition ($79.99)

• PGA TOUR 2K21 ($29.99)

• PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe ($34.99)

• WWE 2K Battlegrounds ($19.99)

• 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition ($24.99)