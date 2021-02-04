The Vertu brand is proof that there are plenty of rich people in the world. There really is no need to prove such point but a Vertu phone can be a status symbols. It’s not enough that you are able to afford a $1,000 smartphone because with Vertu, you can show everyone what luxury mobile experience really means. A new Vertu smartphone was spotted on TENAA last November. We’ve been waiting for it but nothing has been made official yet.

If there’s no new Vertu phone, you can always turn to Caviar for luxury phones. The latest design we saw recently will very much remind you of those Classic Vertu phones. The Caviar Origin concept is just that–a concept. But then again we won’t be surprised if this design finally reaches the market.

The Caviar Origin runs on Android OS. It really looks like a Vertu phone. We’re not sure if this offers anything new or unique but we know it really spells luxury and class.

Caviar Origin Design

Details are scarce. We don’t know if this new phone from Caviar will come with a touchscreen. It will be based on Android and will be able to run Android apps. Obviously, there are physical buttons and a keypad for texting. Showing off luxury is the gold-plated keypad.

With a starting price $1,000, this Caviar Origin better be worth it. Maybe the specs and features will underwhelm you but, at least, the look of the smartphone can make you feel like a million bucks. The upcoming Caviar luxury phone will be available later this 2021.