CAT is a brand synonymous to ruggedness. It’s been launching rugged smartphones since 2012 and we don’t think it will stop anytime soon because there is a need for such especially in industries that require some tough and heavy-duty use. The last one we featured was the CAT S60 as the world’s first smartphone with thermal imaging. Three new mobile devices are now ready: the CAT S41, CAT S31, and CAT T20.

The lone stranger among the three is the CAT T20. It’s a tablet that is powered by Windows 10. It comes with an 8-inch screen. It’s rugged in a way it can survive being 1m underwater for up to 30 minutes while it can survive a drop from 1.8m.

The device’s IP67-rating also makes it salt spray-resistant, as well as, vibration proof. Other specs of the tablet PC include an Intel Atom Z8350 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution IPS screen, 2GB RAM, GPS/GLONASS receiver, and built-in LTE modem for mobile connectivity. Price tag reads €650 or £600.

The two smartphones, the CAT S31 and CAT S41, may look the same but they are different in many ways. The CAT S31 is smaller but it packs a 4000mAh battery already. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch screen with 720p display and Gorilla Glass 3, 1.3GHz Snapdragon quad-core processor, 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, 8MP main camera, 2MP front shooter, and Android Nougat OS out of the box. The phone can survive a 1.8m fall and 1.2m underwater for up to 35 minutes. This phone costs €330 or £300.

On the other hand, the CAT S41 boasts of a bigger battery. The 5000mAh batt is enough for the phone to last 44 days on standby mode and 38 hours of talk. What’s better is you can use the smartphone to charge other mobile devices, thanks to the USB Battery Share feature. The phone is IP68 waterproof and can reach up to 2 meters underwater for about an hour. A 1.8m drop onto concrete is nothing as proven by the MIL-SPEC-810G certification.

Other features of the CAT S41 include a 5-inch screen with 1080p resolution, textured back for better grip, 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek processor, 32GB onboard memory, 3GB RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat. When it comes to imaging, there’s an 8MP selfie shooter and a 13MP rear camera. You can program a button to do whatever command you want like push to talk or turn on the LED flash. Pricing is set at €450 or £400.

