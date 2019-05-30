Bose has always been a leader in audio technology. It comes up with some of the best speakers and headphones available in the market today. Audiophiles flock to Bose if they want new speaker systems that will satisfy their needs and wants. The last product series from Bose we featured were the Bose Frames sunglasses-wireless headphones in one, the Bose Home Speaker 500 from last year, and the addition of Google Assistant support for Bose speakers. We may have skipped a few products but a new pair is here: the Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is a new pair from the company. It follows the QuietComfort line that introduced the QuietComfort 35 II and the first-generation wireless QuietComfort headphones and QuietControl earbuds from three years ago.

This pair of Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 boasts a new voice interface that helps cancel out 360-degrees of unwanted sound. If you totally want “privacy”, you can try a pair and enjoy an unmatched listening experience.

The Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 drowns out the noise outside so you can be at peace even when you’re on commute. Like the previous models, this one works with the Google Assistant, Alexa, and even Siri.

It will be ready for market release beginning June 30 with a $399. It is one pricey pair but expect a “full-transparency experience, conversation mode, and brilliant audio performance” as per Bose.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 can fold flat for easy storage and portability. You can choose from either the Silver or Black version. Bose Earbuds 500 will also be available with the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 with built-in Google Assistant or Alexa at launch.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is very durable and well-designed with the stainless-steel material. The pair is comfortable to use and can last up to 20 hours even with non-stop use.