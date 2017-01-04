We are convinced that BlackBerry will be unveiling a new smartphone with the classic BB keyboard at this week’s CES. TCL’s President and General Manager Steve Cistulli once again posted a teaser on Twitter. It’s a super short video preview of a new BlackBerry device that obviously has a physical keyboard. It’s a quick break from the touch phones the Canadian company has been introducing.

The BlackBerry PRIV, DTEK60, and DTEK50 will no doubt have a new follow-up soon but we don’t have much information about it. We’re guessing it will be the BlackBerry Mercury we’ve been seeing in renders with a curved screen and the physical keyboard. It’s going to be back to basics for BlackBerry although honestly, we’re not sure how many percentage of the market still want such design or are actually planning to get a phone with physical QWERTY keys. There is still a need but we don’t know if the numbers are high enough for OEMs to cater to them.

The BlackBerry CEO already confirmed this so it’s only a matter of time. By that we mean could just be a few hours to a few days to the official announcement and launch of the new BlackBerry phone.

SOURCE: Steve Cistulli