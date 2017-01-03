BlackBerry will be making an appearance at the CES this year. It will be a rather interesting one because the company is believed to be revealing a phone with a physical keyboard. It’s back to basics with the Canadian smartphone pioneer but we’d like to know how the company will make this “distinctly different” and how it was “impressively designed” as described by Steve Cistulli.

In case you didn’t know, Cistulli is currently the President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. And what has TCL to do with BlackBerry? It’s the company manufacturing BlackBerry phones. It’s the same one behind Alcatel.

The new #BlackBerryMobile is anticipated because people want to know how BlackBerry is going to surpass the success of the PRIV, DTEK50, and DTEK60. We still have no idea about the numbers and sales but the company seems to be still thriving.

We’re guessing this is the Blackberry Mercury we’ve been featuring with a physical keyboard as early as July. The one teased quickly in a video and shared on Twitter has that familiar keypad by BlackBerry.

The company appears to be not giving up anytime soon. And no, we’re not wishing it will bow out of business because BlackBerry phones are really secure. Let’s wait and see as CES just started.

